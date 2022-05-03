Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$453.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.22 million.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.20.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$68.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.32. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$62.02 and a twelve month high of C$94.96.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.