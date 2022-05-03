Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$453.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.22 million.
Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$68.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.32. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$62.02 and a twelve month high of C$94.96.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.
