Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.67.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. CL King increased their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of RHI traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.11. 8,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,586. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

