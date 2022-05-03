Robert W. Baird Lowers InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $57.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 122.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in InMode by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 577,896 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 206,526 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of InMode by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 26,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 802,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,602,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 568.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,737 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 43,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

