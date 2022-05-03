Robert W. Baird Lowers Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $342.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $363.00 to $342.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.85.

MCO stock opened at $301.13 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $287.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $90,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

