Rocket Companies (RKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rocket Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 243,700 shares of company stock worth $2,339,799. 93.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 988,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 89,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 34,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 76,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

