Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ROK traded down $34.32 on Tuesday, hitting $215.72. 45,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,470. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $244.91 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.06.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

