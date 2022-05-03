Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ROG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Get Rogers alerts:

NYSE:ROG opened at $272.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Rogers has a 52 week low of $172.84 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.82%. Rogers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.