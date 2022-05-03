Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers stock opened at $272.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.65. Rogers has a 12 month low of $172.84 and a 12 month high of $274.51.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Rogers by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers (Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.