ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ROHM from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12,000.00 to $13,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of ROHCY stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. ROHM has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $53.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.90.

ROHM ( OTCMKTS:ROHCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.

ROHM Company Profile (Get Rating)

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

