ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ROHM from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12,000.00 to $13,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of ROHCY stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. ROHM has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $53.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.90.
ROHM Company Profile (Get Rating)
ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ROHM (ROHCY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.