Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of analysts have commented on RROTF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Roots from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of Roots stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775. Roots has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.