Roth Capital Trims DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Target Price to $35.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Roth Capital from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DMC Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

BOOM stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.47 million, a PE ratio of -84.78, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.36. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $63.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,628,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the third quarter valued at about $796,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in DMC Global by 56.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,920,000 after acquiring an additional 450,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in DMC Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

