Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY stock opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.85 and a 200-day moving average of $108.21. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.