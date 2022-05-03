Royal Bank of Canada Increases Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 5,900

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,500 ($68.71) to GBX 5,900 ($73.70) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RKT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($113.68) to GBX 9,300 ($116.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($93.44) to GBX 7,460 ($93.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($87.45) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,528.89 ($94.05).

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 6,266 ($78.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,947.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,047.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($61.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,709 ($83.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.79 billion and a PE ratio of -1,396.44.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

