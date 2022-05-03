Royal Bank of Canada Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$165.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.75.
TMX Group stock traded up C$2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$132.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,666. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$121.42 and a 1 year high of C$145.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$129.38.
About TMX Group (Get Rating)
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Featured Stories
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.