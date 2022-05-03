Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.62) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.12) to GBX 510 ($6.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.93) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($6.93) to GBX 430 ($5.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 490.71 ($6.13).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

LON:PETS opened at GBX 313.80 ($3.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 350.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 288.80 ($3.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.55). The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.