Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 1,850

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,100 ($26.23) to GBX 1,850 ($23.11) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.48) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,500 ($31.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.73) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,436.67 ($30.44).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,631.50 ($20.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,389 ($29.84). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,696.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,860.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In related news, insider Graham Allan bought 2,200 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($19.49) per share, with a total value of £34,320 ($42,873.20).

About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.