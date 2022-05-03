Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.68.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day moving average of $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

