Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.00) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

RMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital cut Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.87) to GBX 355 ($4.43) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 702 ($8.77) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.12) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 680 ($8.49) to GBX 275 ($3.44) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 620.82 ($7.76).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 341.20 ($4.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 317.15 ($3.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($7.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 350.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 425.58.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.