Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $29.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,720,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,817.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

