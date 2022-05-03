RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RWEOY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($40.32) to €42.50 ($44.74) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.53) to €46.50 ($48.95) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($44.21) to €52.00 ($54.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($47.37) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.64. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

