Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Shares of RHP opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.68. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $101.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9,831.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after purchasing an additional 273,809 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,903,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,009,000 after purchasing an additional 258,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,314,000 after purchasing an additional 95,557 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 76,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

