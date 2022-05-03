Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.38 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS.
Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 36,973 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
