Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.38 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.68.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 36,973 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.