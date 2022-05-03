Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE) Director Brent Lindsay Gilchrist Sells 200,000 Shares

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating) Director Brent Lindsay Gilchrist sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$379,500.
CVE SAE opened at C$0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 74.63, a current ratio of 76.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$77.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22. Sable Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.40.
About Sable Resources (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sable Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.