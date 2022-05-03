Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE) Director Brent Lindsay Gilchrist Sells 200,000 Shares

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating) Director Brent Lindsay Gilchrist sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$379,500.

CVE SAE opened at C$0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 74.63, a current ratio of 76.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$77.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22. Sable Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.40.

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 58,629 hectares (ha), El Fierro project, El Fierrazo project, Los Pumas project, and Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and Vinata project, El Escarpe project, and Sain Alto and Caolin mineral application covering an area of 39,414 ha titled located in Mexico.

