Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SAGE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.38. 2,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,524. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $80.23. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 37,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.