Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.38. 2,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,524. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $80.23. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 37,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.16.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

