Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $413,678.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,630,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total value of $401,787.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $399,809.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $432,101.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total value of $1,770,206.86.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $447,074.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $448,316.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total transaction of $456,389.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $461,564.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total value of $486,634.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $177.57 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.79 billion, a PE ratio of 118.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

