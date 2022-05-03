Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Downgraded to Sell at Societe Generale

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

As of October 1, 2021, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Inter Parfums, Inc

