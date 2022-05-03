SandRidge Energy (SD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SD traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. 2,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,068. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. SandRidge Energy has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $712.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.39.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 51,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,592,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SandRidge Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.