Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) received a $10.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAND. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.05.

NYSE SAND traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. 297,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 457,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 243,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

