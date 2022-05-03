Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $14.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

SAND stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 215,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,164. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after acquiring an additional 40,805 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,334,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after acquiring an additional 70,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,958,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 160,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 608,600 shares during the period. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

