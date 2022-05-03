Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$14.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.46% from the company’s previous close.

SSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.27.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE SSL traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.25. The company had a trading volume of 711,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,371. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.86 and a 12 month high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.69.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$37.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 99,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total value of C$867,968.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,869,694.99. Insiders sold 188,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,249 in the last quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.