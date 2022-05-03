Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sanmina updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.15 EPS.

SANM opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.19.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,062,000 after buying an additional 197,253 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 110,235 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sanmina by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

