Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sanmina updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.15 EPS.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SANM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

