Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sanmina updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.19.

Get Sanmina alerts:

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,062,000 after acquiring an additional 197,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 110,235 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sanmina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sanmina by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.