Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.825-1.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,062,000 after purchasing an additional 197,253 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 110,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.