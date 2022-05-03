Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.825-1.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.25.
Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $43.63.
In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,062,000 after purchasing an additional 197,253 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 110,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
