Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $221,371,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 12.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($115.79) to €112.00 ($117.89) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($101.05) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($128.42) to €121.00 ($127.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.