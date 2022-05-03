SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €136.14 ($143.31).

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($152.63) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €142.00 ($149.47) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, April 25th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($157.89) price target on SAP in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €128.00 ($134.74) price target on SAP in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($162.11) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €96.51 ($101.59) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €99.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. SAP has a 52 week low of €94.04 ($98.99) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($136.57). The firm has a market cap of $113.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

