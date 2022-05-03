Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Sapiens International stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,543. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.37. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sapiens International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sapiens International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.