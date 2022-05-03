Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Sapiens International stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,543. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.37. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.