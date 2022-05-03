Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Savara reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Savara by 19.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its position in Savara by 15.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 945,536 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 4,588.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 416,249 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara stock remained flat at $$1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,386. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $134.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

