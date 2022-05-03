SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $392.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC traded up $11.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $349.39. 20,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,305. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $281.45 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

