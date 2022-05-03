ScanSource (SCSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. ScanSource has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ScanSource to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ScanSource by 72.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About ScanSource (Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.