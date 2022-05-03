Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Update

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 516,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,210.0 days.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Scatec ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS STECF opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Scatec ASA has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

