Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 493,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SBSNF stock remained flat at $$22.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

SBSNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 450.00 to 400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.