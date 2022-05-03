Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,400

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($43.72) to GBX 3,400 ($42.47) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.98) price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($45.60) to GBX 3,750 ($46.85) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($48.97) to GBX 3,720 ($46.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($44.71) to GBX 3,544 ($44.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,566.29 ($44.55).

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 2,868 ($35.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,674 ($33.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,913 ($48.88). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,102.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,352.69.

In related news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($36.15), for a total value of £133,297.64 ($166,517.98).

About Schroders (Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.