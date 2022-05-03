Scotiabank Trims CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Target Price to C$25.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Get CI Financial alerts:

NYSE CIXX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. 2,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.37. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 16.5% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.