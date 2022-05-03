Scotiabank Trims Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Target Price to C$45.50

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.06.

Shares of POW traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$37.02. 682,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,811. The company has a current ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$35.83 and a 52-week high of C$44.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.83. The company has a market cap of C$25.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$19.48 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6500002 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

