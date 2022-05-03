Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.22. 7,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $98.61 and a twelve month high of $247.84. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.24.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.