Scout24 SE (ETR:G24) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.37 ($75.13).

A number of research firms have commented on G24. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($70.21) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($72.63) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

ETR G24 opened at €60.22 ($63.39) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a 52 week high of €73.36 ($77.22). The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.42.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.