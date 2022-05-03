Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after buying an additional 230,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after buying an additional 169,996 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after buying an additional 3,058,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $282,047,000 after buying an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,050,000 after buying an additional 473,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.87. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

