Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sealed Air updated its FY22 guidance to $4.05-4.20 EPS.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,548. Sealed Air has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

