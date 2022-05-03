Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.90 billion.

SEE stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.81. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,464,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 158,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 132,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

